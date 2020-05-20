Cameroon: Barcelona - This Is the Reason Why Alex Song Joined the Spanish Club

Playing at Bacelona is more than a priviledge for Alex Song who joined the club for money's sake .

Song declared that he didn't ask thousand of questions when hearing the interest of Barcelona in 2012 while he was playing for Arsenal .

"When FC Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice about it" he told Siakam , cameroon star of NBA , on Instagram .

Another reason which pushed Song to Camp Nou is the welfare of his family no matter the terms of the contract .

"I thought my wife and children should have a comfortable life. I met the sporting director and he said I wouldn't play many games, but I didn't give a sh*t. I knew I was going to be a millionaire." he said .