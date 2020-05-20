Algeria: Redouane Zerdoum Case - Etoile Du Sahel Reassures Na Huissein Dey

The Etoile Sportive du Sahel has indicated that they will respect all their financial commitments regarding the transfer of Algerian player, Redouane Zerdoum.

The management of the Sousse club has informed the Algerian club, NA Hussein Dey that they were unable to pay the amount of the striker Redouane Zerdoum transfer due to the coronavirus crisis. The ESS is committed to pay the transfer amount in the coming days.

Last week, the Algerian club of Nasr Athletic Hussein Dey threatened to take it to FIFA and gave ten days to the Star of the Sahel to clear the invoice of this transfer, which amounts to 300 thousand euros. But the star team insisted that the current crisis related to the Coronavirus that has hit the world of football has made the payment of this amount much more difficult with regards to the total lack of income in the recent months.