Cote d'Ivoire/Senegal: Ivory Coast - Didier Drogba Pays Tribute to Pape Diouf

Former Marseille and Guingamp attacker finally broke the silence and decided to pay tribute to his last agent Pape Diouf, dead of the coronavirus on march 31 .

"Pape has been my first agent and led me durin ma whole carrer in my choices and decsions . He adviced me on how to live in community , advices concerning my coaches and my desires when I want things to change... What I learnt the best from Pape is that capacity to always go ahead and to question oneself" said the ivorian to canal+

Futhermore, the fact that Pape Diouf became Marseille president wasn't a surprise for Drogba because the senegalese was one of the most high personalities of world football .

"It wasn't a surprise for me , seeing him at the presidency of OM , one of the greatest clubs in the world . He always has been a pioneer , the first great African agent in world scene... Unfortunately, coronavirus proved us he can attack the most beautiful persons. Pape Diouf, my condolences to your family . Pape forever in my heart" concluded Drogba .

Pape Diouf worked with players such as: William Gallas, Gregory Coupet, Basile Boli and Samir Nasri . He has been the first african to be the president of Mrseille in 2004 . He dead aged 68 .