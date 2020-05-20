Cote d'Ivoire/Senegal: Ivory Coast - Didier Drogba Pays Tribute to Pape Diouf

19 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Former Marseille and Guingamp attacker finally broke the silence and decided to pay tribute to his last agent Pape Diouf, dead of the coronavirus on march 31 .

"Pape has been my first agent and led me durin ma whole carrer in my choices and decsions . He adviced me on how to live in community , advices concerning my coaches and my desires when I want things to change... What I learnt the best from Pape is that capacity to always go ahead and to question oneself" said the ivorian to canal+

Futhermore, the fact that Pape Diouf became Marseille president wasn't a surprise for Drogba because the senegalese was one of the most high personalities of world football .

"It wasn't a surprise for me , seeing him at the presidency of OM , one of the greatest clubs in the world . He always has been a pioneer , the first great African agent in world scene... Unfortunately, coronavirus proved us he can attack the most beautiful persons. Pape Diouf, my condolences to your family . Pape forever in my heart" concluded Drogba .

Pape Diouf worked with players such as: William Gallas, Gregory Coupet, Basile Boli and Samir Nasri . He has been the first african to be the president of Mrseille in 2004 . He dead aged 68 .

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.