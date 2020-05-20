Cameroon: NBA - Playoffs - the Plan of Brett Brown for Joel Embid

If NBA teams are expecting the basket championship to resume quickly in order to end regular season, the boss of Philadelphia Sixers Brett Brown, has another vision .

According to the journalist Keith Pompey, Brown has a special objective with the cameroonian pivot Joel Embid . He revealed that the Sixer's boss is planning to use the 26 year-old basket player during 38 minutes per game for the NBA playoffs. An ambition which is very huge when considering recurrent injuries of Jojo .

The player must stay fit during this period in order to satisfy his coach's requirements .