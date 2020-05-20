Cameroon: NBA - Playoffs - the Plan of Brett Brown for Joel Embid

19 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

If NBA teams are expecting the basket championship to resume quickly in order to end regular season, the boss of Philadelphia Sixers Brett Brown, has another vision .

According to the journalist Keith Pompey, Brown has a special objective with the cameroonian pivot Joel Embid . He revealed that the Sixer's boss is planning to use the 26 year-old basket player during 38 minutes per game for the NBA playoffs. An ambition which is very huge when considering recurrent injuries of Jojo .

The player must stay fit during this period in order to satisfy his coach's requirements .

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.