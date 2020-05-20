Congo-Kinshasa: Jordan Botaka - the Congolese On His Way to La Gantoise

19 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Jordan Botaka is one of the players we consider ready to make big jump to the big Belgian clubs. The Congolese is in the sights of La Gantoise.

In fact, Jordan Botaka remains on two full seasons in Saint-Trond where he is under contract until June 2021 and is therefore at an important stage of his career. If the Canaris want to draw an interesting sum for their player, they may have to agree to sell their winger (and captain), under penalty of seeing him leave for free next summer

According to the Nieuwsblad, La Gantoise would be the hottest club on the ball: Botaka could join the Buffalos and compete at the post ... The Congolese international could occupy the entire flank. Gand - who will play the preliminary rounds of the Champions League - continues to work hard on his mercato. The Buffalos should hold a second reinforcement with the arrival of Jordan Botaka, the captain of Saint-Trond.

But according to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Dutch-language daily, the 26-year-old winger signed a four-season contract. The amount of the transfer would be 600,000 euros. In Canary since 2017, Jordan Botaka has played 110 matches for Saint-Trond and scored 18 goals for 14 assists.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.