Congo-Kinshasa: Dieumerci Mbokani - Golden Bull Thanks to Outside

The Golden Bull has gone to Dieumerci Mbokani, the best Belgian championship goal scorer reward this season. However, the Congolese finished at equal with Jonathan David.

With Antwerp, Mbokani scored 18 goals, so did the Genk's striker. But it was the former Monegasque who won the prize. Thanks in particular to the rules of the competition, a provision that favours goals scored outside.

Mbokani scored 6 of his 18 goals outside, while Canadian David scored 5. This is the first time in his career that the 34-year-old Congolese has been a top scorer in the Pro League.