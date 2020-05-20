Cote d'Ivoire: Mercato - Eboue Kouassi On the Way to Join Genk Permanently

19 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Racing Genk is planning to make the final transfer of the Ivorian Eboue Kouassi from the Glasgow Celtic.

Indeed, KRC Genk brought the Ivorian in January to face Sander Berge's departure and Bryan Heynen's injury. The defensive midfielder is now allowed to stay. Eboue Kouassi was rented to Celtic this winter. Even though he only played four matches with Genk, the midfielder convinced the Belgian club to keep him.

Genk therefore plans to lift the purchase option estimated at €1.5 million before May, 29th. This should happen this week or early next week according to Het Belang van Limburg.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.