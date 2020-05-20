Namibia: Former Youth Ministry Employee Arrested

A former employee (59) of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service at Khorixas was arrested yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Josefina Nghituwamata, ACC spokesperson, confirmed to The Namibian that the former employee was arrested.

"Yes, indeed an arrest was made. The suspect is charged with contravening section 43 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.8 of 2003 - corruptly using office or position for gratification. One of the charges is the misuse of government resources or property, including the misuse of a government vehicle," Nghituwamata said.

The ACC spokesperson said there are more charges. Nghituwamata said the ACC is compiling a report with more information.

The former youth ministry employee is currently in court.

The Namibian will update this developing story.