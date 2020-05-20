Namibia: Former Youth Ministry Employee Arrested

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A former employee (59) of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service at Khorixas was arrested yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Josefina Nghituwamata, ACC spokesperson, confirmed to The Namibian that the former employee was arrested.

"Yes, indeed an arrest was made. The suspect is charged with contravening section 43 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.8 of 2003 - corruptly using office or position for gratification. One of the charges is the misuse of government resources or property, including the misuse of a government vehicle," Nghituwamata said.

The ACC spokesperson said there are more charges. Nghituwamata said the ACC is compiling a report with more information.

The former youth ministry employee is currently in court.

The Namibian will update this developing story.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.