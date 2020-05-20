Sudan: Security and Defense Council Decides Measures On Security Situation

19 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Security and Defense Council has issued today a number of measures after hearing to a report on the overall security situation in the country.

The SDC has asserted the need to strengthen the capabilities of the police and judicial organs to enable them carry their work in maintaining security, intensify deployment of security in areas of tribal conflict, and take precautionary measures to prevent conflicts, and to intensify efforts for the collection of unlicensed weapons and outside the control of the regular forces.

The SDC stressed in a press statement, the importance of enhancing confidence, supporting and developing the partnership between the components of the transitional government, and the evaluation of performance so that the transitional period achieve goals safely.

The SDC emphasized importance of continuation of the efforts of the Prime Minister's initiatives and efforts to bringing closer views of the brothers in Egypt and Ethiopia on the Renaissance Dam in a way that serve the interests of all parties and preserves regional security.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

