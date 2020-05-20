Sudan: General Intelligence Service Denies Return of Operations Unit

19 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Intelligence Service explained that some media outlets published during the past two days, incorrect information about the return of the operations unit to work, while the GIS authority of inspection, arrest, and interrogation, already exists, and is among the core of its duties.

The spokesman of the General Intelligence Agency, Major General Al-Shazly Hamed Al-Madih, indicated in a statement to (SUNA), that the GIS affirms keenness to carry out its duties in accordance with the laws and powers vested to it to preserve the national security, in full coordination with all components of the state's security system.

He demanded citizens and media organizations not to pay attention to all types of publications and broadcasted information related to GIS, if not from one of its organs.

Al-Shazly added that the GIS works with its full powers and means, and with the required coordination with the rest of the security system's components in order to expand security, and to uproot the conspiracies that are being hatched to undermine the security, stability and welfare of the homeland.

