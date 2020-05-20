Namibia: Investigation of Forex Trade Fraud Case Ongoing

Investigations into the money laundering and forex trade fraud case involving Michael Amushelelo and Gregory Beni Cloete are not completed.

Amushelelo and Cloete, his business partner, appeared before magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case was postponed to 20 August for investigation.

It also transpired the police investigating team has received further instruction from the office of the prosecutor general to obtain seven outstanding statements, some records from local banking institutions as well as documents from the Bank of Namibia.

The postponement of the case was a final remand for further investigation.

The duo are each charged with money laundering and fraud under the Banking Institutions Act 2 of 1998 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004 in connection with an alleged ponzi scheme they reportedly ran under the pretence of foreign currency trading.

Amushelelo and Cloete allegedly received more than N$17 million from members of the public between February 2015 and June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

The two men are out on bail of N$35 000 each until their next court appearance.

Bail was granted on condition that they surrender all their travelling documents and do not apply for new documentation.

The duo was ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without seeking prior authorisation from the investigating officers and to report to the Windhoek Police Station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They were ordered not to interfere with police investigations.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Amushelelo, while Kadhila Amoomo appeared for Cloete.

Prosecutor Precious Matali appeared for the state on Monday.

- Nampa