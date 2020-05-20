Namibia: Investigation of Forex Trade Fraud Case Ongoing

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Investigations into the money laundering and forex trade fraud case involving Michael Amushelelo and Gregory Beni Cloete are not completed.

Amushelelo and Cloete, his business partner, appeared before magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case was postponed to 20 August for investigation.

It also transpired the police investigating team has received further instruction from the office of the prosecutor general to obtain seven outstanding statements, some records from local banking institutions as well as documents from the Bank of Namibia.

The postponement of the case was a final remand for further investigation.

The duo are each charged with money laundering and fraud under the Banking Institutions Act 2 of 1998 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004 in connection with an alleged ponzi scheme they reportedly ran under the pretence of foreign currency trading.

Amushelelo and Cloete allegedly received more than N$17 million from members of the public between February 2015 and June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

The two men are out on bail of N$35 000 each until their next court appearance.

Bail was granted on condition that they surrender all their travelling documents and do not apply for new documentation.

The duo was ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without seeking prior authorisation from the investigating officers and to report to the Windhoek Police Station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They were ordered not to interfere with police investigations.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Amushelelo, while Kadhila Amoomo appeared for Cloete.

Prosecutor Precious Matali appeared for the state on Monday.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.