Namibia: Oshakati Killer Gets 35 Years Behind Bars

A MAN convicted of murdering his girlfriend by nearly beheading her at Oshakati six years ago received a 35-year prison sentence yesterday.

Judge Marlene Tommasi sentenced Ananias Nailenge (30) in the Oshakati High Court two months after finding him guilty of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

Noting that Nailenge committed a brutal murder when he killed his girlfriend Mirjam Nandjato (24) in his flat at Oshakati on 4 February 2014, judge Tommasi said Nailenge did not show remorse throughout his trial.

Nailenge maintained he was not guilty of the murder when he addressed the court before the sentencing, but said he was sorry about Nandjato's death and apologised to her family.

"I clearly understand what they are going through. I feel sorry for them for losing their daughter, who was my girlfriend at the time, and I loved her dearly," he said.

Nandjato, who was employed at the Namibia Institute of Pathology at the time of her death, was found dead in Nailenge's locked flat after he had made telephone calls to two people - the one an uncle of his and the other his flatmate - and told them he had killed Nandjato and left her in the flat.

Nandjato was found nearly decapitated and had also been stabbed in the abdomen.

In a confession to a magistrate following his arrest, Nailenge said Nandjato came to visit him at his flat and started an argument about a baby he had with another woman while he and Nandjato were involved in a relationship.

He said Nandjato hit him with her bag, that he pushed her, and that he then slit her throat before he left the flat.

Hileni Nandjato, a younger sister of Nandjato, told the court before the sentencing that Nandjato's family is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

She said Nandjato's death left a void in her family's lives, and all they wanted at this stage was to find closure.

Since no punishment would be able to bring Nandjato back to life, justice should take its course with Nailenge's sentencing, she said.

Nailenge was held in custody for six years and three months before he was sentenced.

State advocate Jatiel Mudamburi prosecuted.

Nailenge was represented by legal aid lawyer Petrus Grusshaber.