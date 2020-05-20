Namibia: Oshakati Killer Gets 35 Years Behind Bars

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A MAN convicted of murdering his girlfriend by nearly beheading her at Oshakati six years ago received a 35-year prison sentence yesterday.

Judge Marlene Tommasi sentenced Ananias Nailenge (30) in the Oshakati High Court two months after finding him guilty of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

Noting that Nailenge committed a brutal murder when he killed his girlfriend Mirjam Nandjato (24) in his flat at Oshakati on 4 February 2014, judge Tommasi said Nailenge did not show remorse throughout his trial.

Nailenge maintained he was not guilty of the murder when he addressed the court before the sentencing, but said he was sorry about Nandjato's death and apologised to her family.

"I clearly understand what they are going through. I feel sorry for them for losing their daughter, who was my girlfriend at the time, and I loved her dearly," he said.

Nandjato, who was employed at the Namibia Institute of Pathology at the time of her death, was found dead in Nailenge's locked flat after he had made telephone calls to two people - the one an uncle of his and the other his flatmate - and told them he had killed Nandjato and left her in the flat.

Nandjato was found nearly decapitated and had also been stabbed in the abdomen.

In a confession to a magistrate following his arrest, Nailenge said Nandjato came to visit him at his flat and started an argument about a baby he had with another woman while he and Nandjato were involved in a relationship.

He said Nandjato hit him with her bag, that he pushed her, and that he then slit her throat before he left the flat.

Hileni Nandjato, a younger sister of Nandjato, told the court before the sentencing that Nandjato's family is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

She said Nandjato's death left a void in her family's lives, and all they wanted at this stage was to find closure.

Since no punishment would be able to bring Nandjato back to life, justice should take its course with Nailenge's sentencing, she said.

Nailenge was held in custody for six years and three months before he was sentenced.

State advocate Jatiel Mudamburi prosecuted.

Nailenge was represented by legal aid lawyer Petrus Grusshaber.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.