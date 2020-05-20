Namibia: Contraception Disaster Hits Namibia

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has advised women and girls to abstain from sex or use condoms as state facilities across the country have run out of contraceptives.

This includes the pill which is taken by women and girls every day to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

The Namibian understands only the Depo-Provera injection is available, which health officials say is not ideal for use by young women who have not had children as it might affect their fertility.

Ben Nangombe, executive director of health, last week confirmed the shortage of contraceptives in the country is due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are facing a situation where many of the items are either in short supply or are unable to reach us on time because of the disruption in logistical arrangements after the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We have a challenge in that suppliers cannot deliver, because their consignments are held up at ports and factories due to tight logistics," Nangombe said.

FEARS OF MORE TEENAGE PREGNANCIES

The Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (Nappa) fears the unavailability of contraceptives and contraceptive methods in the country could see a rise in teenage pregnancies.

According to the association's community outreach coordinator and youth focal person, Risto Mushongo, the abrupt closure of schools and recreational centres for social gatherings could lead girls and young women to engage in intergenerational and transactional sexual activities to pass time.

"We fear for young women and girls - especially in the Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Khomas and Omusati regions, because there are no activities to keep them occupied as schools and youth centres are not accessible to them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mushongo.

Nappa has been doing gender-based violence awareness talks with girls in those regions for the past two weeks..

The talks included how to negotiate safe sex as well as where and how to seek help.

"We are educating the girls to make informed decisions concerning their bodies and lives. Our sessions are limited because we have to abide by the regulations," said Louise Stephanus, the association's communications and marketing officer.

She said if young girls are not informed, they could expose themselves to diseases such as HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

"If we don't do anything, Namibia will go back to 2000, where we had a lot of HIV infections and deaths. Namibia has committed to making sexual reproductive health services accessible by 2030 to adolescent girls and young women to reduce unwanted pregnancies and backstreet abortions," Stephanus said.

TURNED AWAY

The shortage of contraceptives has led to many women and teenage girls being turned away at health facilities.

Walvis Bay teenager Gloria* (16), who said she is sexually active, told The Namibian she has been in a relationship with a man 18 years her senior.

Last Monday she visited the Nappa clinic at Walvis Bay for her contraception follow-up, but was turned away and told there were no contraceptive pills for teenagers.

She was advised to negotiate safe sex.

Gloria's story is similar to other teenagers who have been visiting Nappa clinics countrywide seeking contraceptive pills.

A nurse at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital, who preferred to remain anonymous, said women are offered the injection (Depo-Provera) due the shortage of the pill.

She said many girls prefer the pill, because the injection has undesirable side effects like gaining weight and nausea.

"Continued injections [Depo-Provera] for birth control may impact on the fertility of young women in the future," she said, adding that women who prefer the pill are advised to buy it at private pharmacies.

//Kharas acting health director Dr Refanus Kooper last week confirmed stock of the pill in the region had run out at the beginning of last year.

He also cautioned against the continued use of the Depo-Provera injection.

"But since there is no alternative, I advise women to get the Depo-Provera injection," he advised.

Dorothy Mahela, a senior nurse at Nappa in the Zambezi region, last week described the shortage as a crisis which could turn into a catastrophe.

"The only contraceptive we have in stock currently is Depo-Provera, which is better-suited to older women," she said.

Mahela said instead of sending teenage girls away, they advise them to use either the injection or condoms to avoid pregnancy.

The Namibian spoke to Maria Kambinda (27) who said in September last year she went to a clinic for her follow-up injection, but was told it was out of stock.

She too was referred to a private pharmacy.

"I could not afford to buy it at the pharmacy, so I defaulted my family planning. At the moment, I am relying on condoms, which for me is not 100% protection against pregnancy as condoms can burst. And even condoms are not readily available, unless you buy them," she said.

Oshikoto region is also affected by an acute shortage of contraceptives.

Regional health director Joshua Nghipangelwa told The Namibian the shortage is a national issue.

He said the region has the injection available at all health facilities.

"We are urging our people, especially the youth, to make use of the available options as we wait for new stocks. This needs to be addressed urgently.

"Upon realising that we are running low on contraceptives, we placed an urgent order at the Central Medical Store. We are expecting to receive new stock at the latest by next week [this week]," said Nghipangelwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A number of healthcare facilities in the Oshana region said they have adequate supplies of contraceptives in stock, but clinics in Ohangwena do not.

The Engela State Hospital is severely affected by the shortage.

A nurse at the hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Namibian the institution is under severe pressure as it also caters for Angolans.

"We only have Depo-Provera and condoms in stock, but they are not enough, because we cater for a big population. Our hospital grounds are teeming with teenagers seeking contraceptives on a daily basis," he said.

Alfons Amoomo, health director of the Omusati region said the region frequently ran out of contraceptive stock in the past, but the situation had slightly improved.

"However, injectable contraceptives and implants have always been in stock, but for now we are running low on such items," he said.

Amoomo said between 500 and 1 000 people in the region could be affected by the critical shortage.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in a media statement issued last week said due to global lockdowns, 47 million women could lose access to contraception, and this could lead to seven million unplanned pregnancies in the coming months.

* Not her real name.