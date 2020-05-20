Namibia: COVID-19 Job Cuts Unavoidable

Namibian employers say they have no choice but to reduce their staff complement to protect their companies from huge financial losses.

This was stated in an affidavit filed by the Namibian Employers' Federation (NEF), the Namibian Employers Association and five companies, in which they are asking the court to declare parts of two proclamations issued by president Hage Geingob on 28 April and 4 May, and parts of the Covid-19 state of emergency regulations, to be declared unconstitutional.

In the two proclamations issued by the president, the suspension of the operation of some provisions of a number of laws, including the Labour Act of 2007, was announced.

The proclamations stipulate that during Namibia's Covid-19 lockdown period employers may not dismiss any of their employees because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, they may not force employees to take unpaid leave or annual leave due to the pandemic, and they may not reduce the pay of any employee for reasons related to Covid-19.

In the affidavit, FP du Toit Transport's chief executive officer Jurgens Terblanche said the company, which employs 733 people, relies 70% on the transport of non-essential goods.

This has led to 70% of its fleet being parked during the lockdown period.

The group has thus far only retrenched two of its workers, of which one was past retirement age and the other close to retirement age.

Terblanche said if the measures put in place are reversed in line with the proclamations, the company would need to take drastic measures, which would result in 75 to 250 retrenchments.

"The group's total revenue for the period of the lockdown dropped by almost 90%," he said.

Jürgen Sievers, executive director of John Meinert Printing said last month the company's employees earned 80% of normal wages on average.

He said out of the 49 people employed, 35% of the company's workforce has become redundant and will have to be retrenched.

"The retrenchment process has to start immediately, otherwise we will continue to trade at a loss every month going forward," he said.

"If we move the date of termination to 28 days after stage 2 comes to an end, we will have to retrench more employees. It may also mean we would have to consider closing down our business," Sievers said.

The printing company also wants to reduce the salaries of the remaining employees by 50% for the next two to three months.

Another affected company, Skycore Aviation, which employs 42 people, says it would need to reduce its staff to at least 30%, and would have to reduce the salaries of remaining staff members by 50% for the business to survive.

In the affidavit, the company's managing director, Peter Keil, said the company made less than 5% of its usual income for April, and cut salaries by 20% as of 1 April.

He said the company terminated its relationship with two contract workers who were paid per hour, but are above retirement age.

"In order to reduce our wage bill, I have decided to retire," Keil said.

In the affidavit on behalf of Huab Safari Ranches' sole director, the company's financial director, Carolan Sharpe, said the company is in no position to retain any of its 21 employees as 90% of its business relies on tourism.