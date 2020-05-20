Namibian Cycling Goes Virtual

Virtual racing is becoming increasingly popular in Namibia, especially now that organised sport has been put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Namibia's triathlon community has been competing in the international Ironman Virtual Races series for the past two months, but Namibia's cycling community has gone a step further by creating its own website to host virtual online competitions.

Avid cyclist Sarel Boshoff, stumbled upon the idea, ironically after being mugged during a cycling training session last year and thinking about giving the sport up altogether.

Ï was doing a training ride, in the bushes next to the Western Bypass when some guys jumped on me and mugged me. They stole my bike and cell phone, so I became quite disillusioned and stopped cycling altogether. But that's actually what caused the whole virtual racing thing, because I became more interested in zwift.com the international online app for running and cycling," he said.

Boshoff built his own trainer at home to be able to race online and contacted zwift.com requesting them to host Namibian league races. When they agreed, the first Namibian virtual cycling league got underway in August last year.

Initially there were only about 20 cyclists competing in four classes, divided according to the standard international power to weight ratio, watt per kilo.

Class D is for cyclists with a watt per kg ratio of 2,4 and below; Class C for 2,5 to 3,1; Class B for 3,2 to 3,9; and Class A for 4,0 and above.

In November last year the winners of the inaugural Namibian Zwift Winter League were crowned, with Boshoff winning Class B; Pascal Marggraaf Class A; Kevin Fisch Class C; and Dirk Louw Class D. Amongst the women, Erna Opperman won Class C and Jorien Hoeksema Class D.

The Namibian league gained further momentum when Boshoff decided to build his own website for Namibia and with a sponsorship from fellow cyclist Pierre Lambert, they set up zwiftnam.com at the beginning of the year.

This has enabled Namibian cyclists to compete against each other in virtual races selected on zwift.com and since then the number of participants has steadily grown.

In April the Namibian Zwift Classic League was launched, consisting of six races and this time there was a steady increase of participants with 35 cyclists entering the online competition.

Ben Wallace, a New Zealander, won Class A; Braam Vermeulen won Class B; Mark Stehle Class C; and Jandre Engelbrecht Class D. In the female category, Adele de la Rey won Class B; Patricia Hoeksema Class C; and Lionie Meyer Class D.

Since then more Namibian cyclists have joined the virtual racing community and now 50 cyclists are currently competing in the Tour for All, a five-race series which started at the beginning of May.

With four of the races completed so far, Gerhard Mans currently leads Class A; Allan Viviers Class B; Nicolaas Hoeksema Class C; and Dirk Louw Class D, while amongst the females, Adele de la Rey leads Class B; Patricia Hoeksema Class C; and Erna Opperman Class D.

Boshoff acknowledged that it is quite an expensive sport with a normal 'dumb' trainer costing about N$3 000, and a wheel-on smart trainer about N$8 000, while and the top-of-the-range direct drive start at about N$15 000.

With virtual racing having taken a foothold in Namibia, Boshoff is now keen to expand their horizons.

"I want Namibia's top cyclists to compete at international online events, because then they can get world rankings and will be able to qualify for the world championships. The dates for the qualifiers still have to be announced, but the final will take place in England where the top cyclists will compete in a controlled environment," he said.