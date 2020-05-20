Namibia: MTC Launches New Product

20 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) on Wednesday launched the 'Multiple Aweh'.

This will enable customers to subscribe to up to three Aweh subscriptions at a time.

MTC chief commercial officer Malvin Angula said a customer who is already on one Aweh package now has the option to subscribe to an additional one or two Aweh packages - mainly Aweh Prime or Aweh Super.

"For example, if a customer is on Aweh Gig, he or she can subscribe to Super and/or Prime before the Aweh Gig subscription expires. Each Aweh subscription will come with its own expiry date, independent of the others," he said.

Angula said the dynamics of the market in which the company operates are evolving and customers want flexibility and innovatively designed service plans.

"We are proud and excited to be offering this solution which our customers have long yearned for," he said.

The launch of Multiple Aweh comes two months after the company launched the Taamba product range.

