Malawi: Improved Market Structures to Boost Revenue - Vendors

Market Committees in Chiradzulu have asked the District Council to provide adequate market structures that should help the authority boost revenue collection as most markets fail to collect adequate revenue due to poor facilities in some markets.

The market committees made the appeal over the weekend when committees and the Chiradzulu District Council officials met to discuss strategies to boost revenue collection.

The meeting noted that few markets in the districts have improved facilities and that revenue collectors go without salaries for two to three months.

Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Market Chairperson, George Matiki said revenue collectors have difficulties in collecting market fees because vendors refuse to pay fees especially in markets where there are no toilets and water.

"Failure by the council to pay revenue collectors in time is also another setback as some revenue collectors exempt some vendors from paying market fees in exchange for goods," Matiki said.

Speaking earlier Thomasi Market Chairperson, Blessings Muleliwa said the council takes time to respond to their concerns such that the situation ignites disputes between vendors and revenue collectors in most markets.

The meeting agreed that revenue collectors should be accompanied by market committee members in revenue collection in markets to promote transparency and accountability.

Among other things the meeting also agreed that market committees should know and understand their duties and that revenue collectors should be getting their salaries every month.

Chiradzulu District Council Chairperson Bruno Mwase said all markets committee members should be told their annual targets and that the market committees should know the council's revenue collection performance in a bid to promote transparency and accountability.

Out of the 13 markets in Chiradzulu only five have toilets and most of the markets fail to reach their targets, according to the council chair.