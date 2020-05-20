Malawi: Legal Affairs Committee Summons Kaphale, Ansah Over Malawi Poll Date

Lameck Masina/VOA
Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah (file photo).
20 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee has summoned the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale on Thursday over a new date for the fresh presidential elections.

MEC proposed the new vote should take place on July 2 2020 but also changed tune that Parliament should consider moving it to June 23 2020.

Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Kezzie Msukwa said the meeting with Ansah and Kaphale will map forward on the election date to be aligned to the Supreme Court of Appeal judgement.

Msukwa said the committee want Ansah "to explain" on the election date and "at the same time to tell us how prepared they are to honour the dates that will be suggested."

He said the committee will also discuss with Ansah and the Attorney General on recommendations of the rejected election bills.

Kaphale confirmed he has received a letter of invitation to appear before the committee in relation to the issue of the date of election.

"I will personally go there," he confirmed.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court which on February 3 nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities and ordered a fresh presidential election within 150 days.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
