Liberia: 3 Non-Profit Organizations Identify With 5 Disabled Organizations Amid COVID-19

Monrovia — Three non-profit organizations have donated several assorted items to disadvantaged Liberians, including the blinds. Their donation comes at a time when Liberians have been told to stay home in order to keep safe and stop the transmission of the Covid-19.

It is, however obvious that the very poor and low income earners will be faced with huge challenges surrounding food security.

So, Gerveena Skills Building Inc., African Network for the Prevention and Protection against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN), Liberia and Lady Justice Center of Liberia, decided to join others in giving to the disadvantaged food and non-food items.

The three organizations gave their items to five centers, containing members of the disabled community particularly people with visual disabilities and the deaf.

The beneficiaries included Hope for the Deaf located at the United Methodist Compound Sinkor, Giving Livelihood and Attention to the Disabled (GLAD), Light in the Dark from Congo Town, the Oscar and Viola Steward Mission School in Kebbah, Barnesville under the African Christian Fellowship International (ACFI), the Liberia School for the Deaf and the School for the Blind both situated in Mango Town - Brewerville were centers that benefited from the donations, too.

The items donated were 50 bags of rice, eight cartoons of oil, and four cartoons of powdered soap.

Making the donations on behalf of the three groups, Mrs. Victoria Williams Daniels told the beneficiaries that the initiative is their way of reaching out to the blind and deaf communities during this time of need.

"The donations were made possible through the generous support of some devoted Liberians in United States of America who believe in the programs of our organizations," said Mrs. Daniels.

She cautioned the beneficiaries to follow all the measures put in place by health authorities and state securities in a bid to curb COVID-19.

Receiving the items from the team, representatives of the beneficiaries in separate remarks expressed their thanks and appreciation to the three organizations and their supporters for the assistance accorded them.

"Some members of society often look down on us. They give us negative branding, most times blaming us for our situations. Over the years, we have been singlehandedly cared for by Madam Roselyn K. Theoway. Your presence here today to identify with us; proves that you too, see and consider us as part of you. We are grateful to God and we pray that this relationship does not stop here," said Coordinator Francis Fidley, of the disable organization, Giving Livelihood and Attention to the Disabled (GLAD).

Mr. Fidley said they were happy and grateful to God for touching the hearts of the organizations towards the disable community.

At the Hope for the Deaf, Mr. David Worlubah, coordinator expressed appreciation to the team, "We are very happy to receive you today and we appreciate the kind gesture."

Evangelist Aaron Jallah of the Oscar and Viola Steward Mission School for the Deaf in Kebbah, Barnesville, narrated that while it is true that COVID-19 has imposed serious restrictions on them, it was good to note that kindhearted Liberians and Liberian-owned establishments such as GERVEENA, ANPPCAN and Lady Justice Center of Liberia are also thinking about them in such difficult times.

"We hope this relationship continues even after the crisis," he added.

At the Liberia School for the Blind, the Principal, Mr. Jackson Suah, applauded the groups and supporters for thinking about people with visual disabilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the moment, some of our students are off campus due to the virus. But with these items received from you, we will be reaching out to students who reside in this community," he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Liberia School for the Deaf, Rev. Andrew Tugbeh, lauded the organizations for selecting them. Rev. Tugbeh prayed that God bestows more opportunities on the three groups so that they can continually be blessings to the less-fortunate in the society.

It can be recalled that GERVEENA (Executive Director & Founder, Telvina Cole), ANPPCAN representative Alvin Winford, Lady Justice Center of Liberia, CEO Hawa Metzger started collaborating on joint activities since January, 2020. "While these are distinct organizations but we have found a niche to raise awareness against Gender-based Violence, Violence against Children and injustice in the Liberian society. GEERVENA raises awareness on GBV and is leading a research on the impact of Sexual Gender-based Violence in Liberia, while the Lady Justice Center runs an advocacy program aimed at providing education in accessing justice. ANPPCAN continues to run programs in preventing and responding to violence against children and women in Liberia," said GERVEENA Executive Director & Founder, Ms. Telvina Cole.