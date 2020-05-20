Liberia: VP Taylor Identifies With Institutions in Bong

Bong — Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has presented about 700 bags of 25Kg rice and sanitary materials to several institutions in Bong and Margibi Counties.

Presenting the items over the weekend on behalf of VP Taylor in Gbarnga, National Patriotic Party (NPP) Bong County Chairman and Assistant Finance Minister James Dorbor Sao said the donation was in continuation of the VP's contributions to institutions that are playing key roles in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr. Sao told newsmen that the distribution of the rice and sanitary materials which started in Montserrado weeks ago also affected media and health institutions as well as beneficiaries of the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

"In these kinds of global crises, it is the responsibility of every good leader to care for his/her people and that is exactly what Madam Taylor is doing in Liberia," he says.

"All we can tell our people is that let them keep washing their hands and follow the necessary preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health to prevent the deadly virus,"Mr. Sao adds.

The NPP Bong County chairman then reaffirmed the vice president's unwavering support to Liberians at home and abroad during the Covid-19 crisis."The vice president asked me to assure you that this will not be the end, but she will keep lending helping hands to the underprivileged as we all join hands to fight this human killer disease," he concludes.In a brief remark following the presentation, Press Union of Liberia's Bong County Coordinator, Samuel Kplaiwru thanked Vice President Taylor for the gesture.

Mr. Kplaiwru assured Madam Taylor that the materials received will be evenly distributed among radio stations in the county.He at the same time used the medium to crave the support of Madam Taylor for struggling media institutions for broadcast equipment in order to keep them running.