Liberia: Peter - Ta Residents Receive Donations

We Care Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in the United States of America has donated food and nonfood items to residents of Peter-ta and other surrounding towns and villages in Bong County.

We Care Foundation is working towards reducing the high illiteracy rate of Liberia by strengthening the country's educational sector through the provision of quality reading materials and creative training and teaching skills for instructors.The donation according to the organization is part of efforts to lend helping hands to the Sanoyea citizens as they strive together in combating coronavirus in Liberia.

Items donated by the American - based foundation include 10 bags of 25Kg rice, nose masks, vegetable -oil, clora, soap and schooling materials, among others.The materials were presented to a well-known citizen of Peter-ta, Deacon Harris Flomo for onward distribution.

Speaking to our Bong County correspondent recently in Peter- Ta, Deacon Flomo praised the charity organization for identifying with residents of his town during the global pandemic in Liberia.

Mr. Flomo promised to equally distribute the materials to citizens of Peter- ta and its surrounding villages.He also used the medium to call on the citizenry to abide by all the heath protocols in order to battle the human killer disease.Meanwhile, Mr. Flomo has appealed to officials to help fix the road leading to the town to enable residents to benefit from development.

"We are really appealing to our officials to help us fix this road, we have a very beautiful area as you can see and we are intending to keep bringing development here in collaboration with our partners, but most of those things will be implemented when the road is correct," he said.

Mr. Folomo continued that when the road is built, there will be a free movement of goods and services in that part of the area."We are tired suffering here in this town. We continue to cry out for help so we are again calling on all of those in the public or private sectors to immediately come to our aid," he concludes.

Our Bong County correspondent says Peter-ta falls under Electoral District number four represented in the Legislature by Robert FlomoWhombay while the town is counted under Sanoyea administratively.