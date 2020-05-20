Liberians in California Partner With Link Aid Int'l to Help Old Folks, Widows in Liberia

Monrovia — The United States based Liberian Association of San Diego (LASD) under the leadership of Ms. Pamela Thomas in collaboration with Link Aid International, a local Liberian based humanitarian organization, has commenced the distribution of huge consignment of rice to the most vulnerable population in several communities of Montserrado County.

The rice distribution, which coincides with sensitization on the novel coronavirus pandemic, is being done in remembrance of the late Liberian-American pilot Lorenso A. Harris, who was killed in a plane crash back in 2019.

Mr. Harris is believed to be one of the brains behind the establishment of LASD in California, USA. The organization aims at giving back to Liberians back home as well as creating opportunities for Liberians both home and the diaspora.

Speaking when he led the distribution exercise recently in Paynesville, the Founder and Executive consultant of Link Aid International, Eric Nyuma said the COVID-19 emergency food distribution was necessary since the movement of people are restricted thereby making it very difficult to acquire food and other essential items for households.

Mr. Nyuma said the emergency food supply was done in an effort to help minimize the current difficulties families are faced with during the pandemic especially with the current State of Emergency impacting people's livelihood.

He disclosed that the project was coordinated through the efforts of Mr. Benjamin Kettor, Co-founder of Link Aid International and also a board member of the LASD.

Link Aid International is in the business of giving hope to the hopeless, healing broken hearts, brightening the future of children, women and inclusive of those with special needs (physically & mentally challenged), Nyuma said.

It is also dedicated to creating an environment filled with grace, love and service that foster healing in reclaiming the lives of those that are marginalized in society.

With this in mind, he added that the leadership of the humanitarian organization agreed to partner with donors to implement this project.

Several communities in SKD Boulevard, Jacob Town, Red Light and the New Hope communities benefited from the donation.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries extended their thanks and appreciation to all the leaders and members of LASD and Link Aid International for their unified efforts to impact their lives.