Liberians in California Partner With Link Aid Int'l to Help Old Folks, Widows in Liberia

20 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The United States based Liberian Association of San Diego (LASD) under the leadership of Ms. Pamela Thomas in collaboration with Link Aid International, a local Liberian based humanitarian organization, has commenced the distribution of huge consignment of rice to the most vulnerable population in several communities of Montserrado County.

The rice distribution, which coincides with sensitization on the novel coronavirus pandemic, is being done in remembrance of the late Liberian-American pilot Lorenso A. Harris, who was killed in a plane crash back in 2019.

Mr. Harris is believed to be one of the brains behind the establishment of LASD in California, USA. The organization aims at giving back to Liberians back home as well as creating opportunities for Liberians both home and the diaspora.

Speaking when he led the distribution exercise recently in Paynesville, the Founder and Executive consultant of Link Aid International, Eric Nyuma said the COVID-19 emergency food distribution was necessary since the movement of people are restricted thereby making it very difficult to acquire food and other essential items for households.

Mr. Nyuma said the emergency food supply was done in an effort to help minimize the current difficulties families are faced with during the pandemic especially with the current State of Emergency impacting people's livelihood.

He disclosed that the project was coordinated through the efforts of Mr. Benjamin Kettor, Co-founder of Link Aid International and also a board member of the LASD.

Link Aid International is in the business of giving hope to the hopeless, healing broken hearts, brightening the future of children, women and inclusive of those with special needs (physically & mentally challenged), Nyuma said.

It is also dedicated to creating an environment filled with grace, love and service that foster healing in reclaiming the lives of those that are marginalized in society.

With this in mind, he added that the leadership of the humanitarian organization agreed to partner with donors to implement this project.

Several communities in SKD Boulevard, Jacob Town, Red Light and the New Hope communities benefited from the donation.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries extended their thanks and appreciation to all the leaders and members of LASD and Link Aid International for their unified efforts to impact their lives.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.