Malawi: Mulli Goes On Campaign for President Mutharika Re-Election

20 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Businessperson Leston Mulli has come out of his political cocoon to drum support for President Peter Mutharika ahead of the crucial and decisive Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on July 2.

Mulli, who is also Mulhako wa Alhomwe board of trustees chairperson, joined other top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials in Mzimba where he told people to massively vote for President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi.

He touted Mutharika as a development conscious leader, tolerant and mature leader.

In his address, the regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said the high turn-out at the rally was testimony that people in the north love the DPP.

"People cannot come to attend a rally which a party they don't like is holding. People go to rallies held by parties they like," he said.

DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey was among those ruling party officials who attended the meeting.

