Sierra Leone: Kallon - "My Goal Against Atalanta Is One of My Favourite Goal"

Sierra Leone football legend, Mohamed Kallon, says his goal against Atalanta for Inter Milan in the 2002/03 Italian Serie A league season, was one of his best goals for the Inter- Milan jersey.

Inter-Milan defeated Atalanta 1-0 at the San Siro Stadium and it was the Sierra Leone legend who accounted for the only goal few minute after his introduction to the pitch.

The former Inter Milan forward who was a guest together with his former partner, Ventola to the "Inter Calling" -an "Inter TV" broadcast on YouTube channel of the Nerazzurri club, with former player, saw the striker remembered the most exciting moment and reveals which game he would like to replay.

He said: "When I arrived at Inter there was Seedorf, Ronaldo, Vieri.It would have been impossible to choose the number I wanted, so I looked for a free number. I saw 3 and I took it. In Reggina I played with 2, because Pirlo was with 10, so when I got to Inter I would have been happy, even if they had given me number 100. I was just thinking about the excitement of wearing that shirt and playing with the team. Among the goals I remembered was the one I scored against Atalanta in the 1-0 win at San Siro. I didn't know what to do because I didn't expect it, but then the ball ended up in the squad and it was a good goal. "

The Inter legend was also quick to talk about his time with the club saying: "At first I was too young and I wanted to play, so the right thing was to have different experiences. I went to 5 teams and then I returned to Inter at the right time. I still remembered the friendly we had against Watford at Lecco, that's where I had the opportunity to join the team. That season was extraordinary, nobody could have thought that Nick and I could have played 15/20 starter games because there was the phenomenon Ronaldo and a great player like Vieri, but we had the opportunity to play many games with the Inter shirt and I am proud of this, also because when the coach called us, we made the most of this opportunity."