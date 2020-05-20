Nigeria: FAAN Fumigates Airports Ahead of Reopening

20 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed that it has commenced fumigation of International Airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt ahead of reopening of flight operations in Nigeria.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, made this known yesterday in a statement in Lagos.

Yakubu explained that the fumigation exercise was in line with the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

She said though, it was not yet clear when the ban on flights would be lifted, the authority was taking the proactive steps.

"This is to ensure the safety of passengers and other airport users when the airports eventually reopen.

"In March this year, the authority embarked on a similar exercise of disinfection and fumigation of all the international airports," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, had in April announced the extension of the ban on flight operations by four weeks.

