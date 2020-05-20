Liberia: Foreign Minister Findley Pleased With Jeety's Feeding Inititive

20 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Milton Gbehzohngar Findley, has expressed his satisfaction with the launch and sustenance of the Public Feeding Initiative being undertaken by the Honorary Consul General of India, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva.

Honorary Consul General Sachdeva, who is also known in Liberia as Jeety, is primarily giving daily hot, ready meals to mainly the less privileged segment of the population in the nation's capital, Monrovia.

"The Honorary Consul General of India, who himself is a distinguished entrepreneur in Liberia, has a history of excellent partnership and communal cooperation to the national development drive of Liberia. This, we believe, is germane to strengthening the already cordial relationship between the people of the Republic of India and the people of the Republic of Liberia," Minister Findley said Tuesday, May 19, in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release.

The Minister recalled that over the years, Mr. Jeety has been "overly instrumental in ensuring that the Republic of India extends concrete bilateral support to the people of Liberia through several donations, including the number of buses provided the Government of Liberia through the National Transit Authority to enable easy access to public transportation across the country."

Min. Findley further stated that Mr. Jeety's business -- Jeety Trading Corporation -- has led a number of quick interventions through the provision of essential materials to the public since the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus disease in Liberia.

Foreign Minister Findley and Honorary Indian Consul General, Mr. Sachdeva at the 14 Military Hospital following a donation from the Indian Community in Liberia

"It is our expectation that such public feeding initiative will go a long way in meeting the daily nutritional needs of underprivileged Liberians, as we continue to strive not only to combat this momentary pandemic, but also in reducing hunger and poverty in Liberia and across the globe," the Foreign Ministry release said.

The Foreign Ministry further said that ending hunger and poverty is an ambitious goal set forth by the Sustainable Development Goals, a global commitment of nations towards achieving a better world.

"As a signatory to said commitment, Liberia continues to strive towards attaining said goal; indicative of our demonstrated commitment reflected in the pillars of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). All of the pillars of the PAPD are inextricably tied towards the ultimate goal of ending poverty, hopelessness and deprivation which have attended the livelihood of ordinary Liberians for several decades."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is hopeful that other friendly partners will emulate the good example of Jeety, by reaching out to those in need, especially in such times of crisis when the underprivileged are protocol-bound to stay home, isolating their chances of fending for their daily survival.

