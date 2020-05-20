South Africa: Durban Liquor Store Hit By Armed Gang

20 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A Pick n Pay liquor store in Durban was robbed by a gang of armed men on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

The armed robbery took place at 05:00 in the morning, when the armed group held up security guards at Berea shopping centre.

One of the men threatened the security guards with a firearm, before breaking the glass door, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"They took various liquor from the business premises, before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle", she said.

A case of business robbery has been opened with the Umbilo police.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

