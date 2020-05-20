South Africa: Jake Lures Giant Cheetahs Lock to Loftus

The Bulls on Wednesday announced the signing of Cheetahs lock Walt Steenkamp .

The Pretoria franchise announced via a press statement that the 24-year-old, who stands 2.03m and weighs 121kg, will join them from the PRO14 outfit in November.

Steenkamp said he was looking forward to working with new Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

"It's a big step in my career, and there is certainly some big shoes to fill, but I look forward to putting on the Bulls jersey and making the Loftus faithful proud. I'm also excited about working with a coach like Jake, it is a great opportunity for me and I hope to grow from strength to strength under his leadership."

Steenkamp made his mark in the Varsity Cup for NWU-Pukke where he made a valuable contribution in 2016 when the Potchefstroom-based outfit stunned Maties in the final in Stellenbosch.

In 2018, he was awarded the prestigious Player that Rocks award, before moving on to the Currie Cup First Division where he made an impact for the Leopards.

He then joined the Cheetahs where he impressed in the PRO14.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24