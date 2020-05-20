Malawi: Mutharika Absence in Campaign Trail a Blow - Analysts

20 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Political experts say the continued absence of President Peter Mutharika in the heated campaign ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on July 2 might affect his re-election bid.

Mutharika: Yet to hit on the campaign trail

Mutharika has been on self-imposed lockdown at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre amidst the coronavirus pandemic fears as he has not held any political rally since campaign was officially rolled out.

The President's running mate Atupele Muluzi is the one hitting the road on campaign trail as Mutharika's absence during the campaign is conspicuous.

One of the political commentators, Vincent Kondowe said visibility matters most during campaign which he said is a period for candidates to market themselves to the people before they go to the ballot box.

"People out there are wondering as to what is happening to the candidate. It is surprising that it is only Atupele, who will not be on the ballot paper, is the only one campaigning," said Kondowe.

Another political commentator Sherif Kaisi said people would vote for a candidate they have seen, not they have heard of.

But presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said this is not an issue worth worrying about.

"It is very interesting that some people would want to raise an issue which is not an issue at all. President Mutharika is busy working in his office," he said.

Mutharika, 80, filed his nomination papers for the July 2 rerun alongside running mate Atupele, the 41-year old son of former President Bakili Muluzi, who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 1999.

The energetic Atupele, who is serving as Energy minister in Mutharika's Cabinet, is a president of United Democratic Front (UDF) which is in alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika said during nomination of papers to the electoral body that with Atupele, they will be "the bridge to the future."

He confidently said "together we will win this election."

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.