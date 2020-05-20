South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer On Date for Reopening Schools During COVID-19 Lockdown

19 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

We welcome the announcement by the Minister of Basic Education regarding the date for the return of learners - 1 June for Grade 7s and 12s.

It has been extremely difficult for the WCED to make preparations without a final approved date. Nevertheless, we have been doing a lot of work in preparation for the opening of schools which I shall outline in more detail from tomorrow.

There are still a number of details to be worked out, but we shall do that with the DBE in the coming days, always with the safety of our officials, school staff, and learners uppermost in our minds.

We are also very pleased that the National School Nutrition Programme will commence for all learners when schools reopen. This nutritional support has been sorely missed.

