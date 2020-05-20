South Africa: Patients At Mfuleni Day Hospital Get Medication Through the Fence

20 May 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Buziwe Nocuze

Patients are being given their medication through the fence at Mfuleni Day Hospital in Cape Town.

"As soon as we see staff members coming with medication, we all go next to the fence so that we can hear who the medication belongs to," said Zilungile Mgodlo.

"We asked one of the staff members, why are they doing this. She just asked if we are not afraid of the Coronavirus, and that left us with more questions," he said.

"It is the first time in my life seeing something like this happen," said Monwabisi Sango, who is 59. "I thought they were joking."

"I was here around 6am and now it is 1pm. I haven't got my medication," complained Nomasonto Dyushu, 65. "I heard some were told to go home yesterday and that the medication will be delivered ... What if you need the medication now and they take their time?"

She said the hospital could at least have organised some chairs for them to sit on.

"I don't know who came up with this, but it is embarrassing and even if people didn't know you are on some medication, now they will know because of what the hospital is doing", said Zubenathi Mayekiso. "While your name is being called, everyone looks at you."

Sithembiso Magubane, Principal Communications Officer in Khayelitsha and Eastern Substructure for the Department of Health, said the circumstances around the handing out of medication are being examined.

"The department is doing home deliveries to chronic medication patients," said Magubane.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

