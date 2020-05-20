Ghana: 4 Grabbed for Allegedly Possessing 138 Slabs of Cannabis

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing 138 slabs of cannabis at Hydrofoam Estates near Spintex in Accra last Tuesday.

The suspects, Emmanuel Foli , Juliet Asempapa, George Dzamesi and Prosper Tobo are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on May 18, the Baastona Police had information that some people were dealing in narcortics at Hydrofoam Estates.

DSP Tenge said a team of police personnel were sent to the scene and arrested the four suspects and confiscated 72 parcels of substances suspected to be cannabis compressed in various shapes from an uncompleted building.

"A Hyundai mini bus with registration number GW 4135-17 was also retrieved together with 66 slabs and five rounds parcels of the suspected cannabis," she added.

The police PRO said the suspects would soon be arraigned, adding that the exhibits would be sent to the forensic laboratory for analyses.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to cooperate and share safety and security information with the police to help rid the country of criminals.