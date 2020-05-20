Ghana: Security Guard Gunned Down Over Alleged Land Dispute

A security guard at Green House Company Limited at Shai Hills, Kwame Huzzey was on Wednesday, May 13, allegedly shot and killed over an alleged land dispute.

The deceased had gone to the disputed land to inspect some projects being undertaken by his company when the suspect, Thomas Kwaku Oppong allegedly shot him to death.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Acting Public Relations Officer at the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu disclosed that, the police retrieved one pump action gun, one short gun, six live cartridges and two spent cartridges from the crime scene, opposite the Green House Company Limited.

She said preliminary investigation by the police had revealed that the Green House Company Limited, where the deceased worked, had a lingering land dispute with the suspect.

She said the deceased on May 13, 2020, had gone to the disputed land to inspect the company's ongoing projects where he was alleged to have been shot by the suspect.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said the deceased was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead.

She said the body has since been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer said Thomas Kwaku Oppong is in police custody assisting with investigations and called on any member of the public, who has information about the incident, to contact the Dodowa Divisional Police for prompt action.