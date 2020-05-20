Ghana: Company Based in China Donates Assorted Food Supplement to Ghana Police Service

Tianshi (Tiens) Health Group, Ghana, a subsidiary of the China-based Tiens Group has donated assorted food supplement worth $15,000 to the Ghana Police Service at a short ceremony in Accra on Monday.

The donation, made up of natural health products, included 30 boxes of calcium 1, 30 boxes of calcium 2, 20 boxes of children calcium, 96 boxes of antilipemic tea, 25 boxes of beneficial, 25 boxes of cordyceps, 25 boxes of spirulina, 240 boxes of zinc, 35 boxes of chitosan and 288 boxes of orecare toothpaste.

The Managing Director, Lynn Zhang, who presented the items on behalf of the company, was accompanied by the International Trainee and Advisory Board Member, UK, Mr Ibrahim K. Asante.

Speaking at the event, Mr Asante said the gesture formed part of their activities to show love to the Ghana Police Service as the company mark Tiens Love Day, which is celebrated every year.

He said, the products were meant to help boost the immune system of personnel of the Ghana Police Service in discharging their duties to protect lives and properties as the country battles with COVID-19.

Mr Asante said the presentation was in line with the company's corporate social responsibility to promote national development.

Director-General Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who received the items on behalf of the police administration, commended Tiens Ghana for its kind gesture, and assured that the products would be used for the intended purpose.

"As law enforcers, at the forefront of fighting coronavirus, it is necessary for us to use some of these food supplements to boost our immune system, to enable us to get the needed energy for the task ahead," she said.

COP Addo-Danquah said the Ghana Police Service had put strategies in place for their officers to be properly clothed against the pandemic, and also conscientise them about the deadly disease.

"We have a medical team that is going round to educate our personnel so that they will know how to reduce their own vulnerability because, if they are safe, they would be in a better position to take care of the citizens of this country," she added.