Nigeria: Osinbajo-Led NCP Proposes Free Healthcare, Improved Power for Nigerians

20 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) in a meeting chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday, seeks the approval for free healthcare and improved power sector to the benefit of millions of Nigerians.

Professor Osinabjo, while presiding over the council meeting, approved the preparation and presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari, a draft legislative instrument to enact the Health Sector Reform Bill and associated legislation.

In a tweet by the spokesman to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande revealed that among issues discussed by the NCP include: the power sector and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

VP Osinbajo has just presided over the National Council on Privatization, NCP, where power sector issues & comprehensive healthcare reforms were tabled. Significantly, NCP today approved preparation & presentation to Mr. President & FEC, a draft legislative instrument to enact...

-- Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 19, 2020

He recalled that the critical point of "Buhari administration's reform will ensure that several millions of Nigerians who can't afford to pay, would receive efficient healthcare services once the new system takes off."

Members of the NCP include some ministers, the CBN Governor and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who doubles as the Secretary of the Council.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.