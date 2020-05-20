South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Leads Compliance Inspection in Lichtenburg As Part of COVID-19 Regulatory Requirements

press release

In ensuring compliance in terms of the National Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002, Consumer Protection Act and National Lockdown Level 4 Regulations, as amended, the MEC responsible for North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Ms. Kenetswe Mosenogi lead a successful joint compliance inspections recently at Lichtenburg, Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The team, which comprised of Departmental consumer and liquor inspectors, Municipal Environmental Health Practitioners, South African Police Services, South African Defence Force, and Home Affairs visited over thirty (30) businesses to check adherence to various trading regulations and legislations in terms of the current lockdown. During the visits, it was observed that some of the shops including whole-sales and big chain stores were found not adhering to R638 of Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act 54 of 1972 general hygiene conditions such as overstocking, improper packing of goods, mixing of disinfectants and food products, limited storage of stock, lack of pest control, product labelling, failure to display prices and provide sales records.

Speaking during the inspections, MEC Mosenogi encouraged business owners to adhere to precautionary measures as outlined by National Department of Health to protect consumers on the spread of COVID-19.

"The department will work tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Sanctions will be imposed on businesses found to be contravening the law," said MEC Mosenogi.

Moreover, some of the shops were found to be operating without trading permits and also selling non-essential goods, not screening of people delivering stock, selling expired goods and price escalation, as required by the lockdown regulations.

In terms of the Home Affairs Immigration legislation one (1) illegal immigrant was arrested and two (2) others had their identification documents confiscated and will be charged for contravening Immigration legislation.

All the businesses which were found in contravention of the Disaster Management Act No. 57 of 2002 and Level 4 Lockdown Regulations as amended, were issued with fines amounting to approximately R30 000.00 and 6(six) were closed for non-compliance.

In addition, Standard Bank was advised to follow precautionary measures of adhering to social distancing, sanitization of surfaces especially at their ATMs, keeping proper register of visitors as outlined by National Department of Health.

The department will intensify its compliance inspections during the lockdown period in all districts to ensure zero tolerance to non-compliance.