South Africa: Infections Could Flare Up to 54,000 By End of May - Death Rate Set to Soar Too

analysis

Covid-19 modellers identified 10 hotspots as vectors of the virus and the health minister says South Africa has flattened the curve but post-lockdown measures are key.

As South Africa's confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 17,200 on May 19, modellers said the number was likely to grow to 30,000 cases by the end of May at a best-case scenario and 54,000 cases in a worst-case scenario.

The SA Covid-19 modelling consortium led by Wits University Professor Harry Moultrie made its first public presentation to senior editors and journalists, at which consortium member UCT statistician Sheetal Silal said their projections suggested the mortality rate could be 40,000 deaths by November in a best-case scenario and between 45,000 and 48,000 deaths in a worst-case scenario.

Overnight to 19 May, 26 more South Africans died due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 312, with 187 (the vast majority) being in the Western Cape. Northern Cape recorded its first death, leaving only Mpumalanga free of Covid-19 deaths.

South Africa is now in the amplification phase of Covid-19 as hospitalisations and the death curve grow, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. He said that South Africa is focused on stages 5 and 8...