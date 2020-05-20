South Africa: R30 Million Cocaine Bust - Cape Town Man Granted R100 000 Bail

20 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A man arrested with 38 bricks of cocaine at an N1 petrol stop in Cape Town worth approximately R30m has been released after his bail of R100 000 was paid.

Mario Williams, 36, appeared in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face charges of drug possession.

He was arrested near the N1 Engen in the Kraaifontein area on Sunday after 38 bricks of the white powder were found in a vehicle.

The Hawks on Monday said the accused had gone to the garage to pick up the drugs which were found in a truck driven by an unwitting driver.

The 38kg was valued by police at R30m.

According to his bail conditions, the accused has no previous or pending cases against him, and his release conditions confine him to his home.

He also needs permission from the police to go to work and must report to a police station three times a week.

He may also not leave the Western Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said at the time of the arrest on Monday that preliminary investigations revealed the container on the truck had made its way from abroad and had "transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town".

The Hawks said that the truck driver was not arrested as he was unwittingly involved.

Last Thursday, Hawks officers, working with police and South African Revenue Service customs officials, found ecstasy powder and tablets valued at more than R6.3m hidden in a container carrying a consignment of furniture from Europe.

After seizing the drugs at Cape Town Harbour, investigators proceeded to Durbanville, where they arrested a 30-year-old man and confiscated "approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120 000".

It is also currently not legal to sell alcohol or cigarettes.

Williams is due back in court on 20 August.

