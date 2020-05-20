South Africa: It's Final - Schools Will Reopen On 1 June for Grades 7 and 12

20 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

After weeks of leaving the public on tenterhooks about the reopening of schools, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced 1 June as the definite date for grades 7 and 12 to return to school.

"The National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of June 1, 2020. Independent and public ordinary schools will open, including in metropolitan areas.

"We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course," Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said during a media briefing on Tuesday 19 May.

Motshekga said small schools are ones with not more than 125 pupils.

Motshekga dismissed as "misinformation" reports from Sunday newspapers and other news outlets that claimed schools in metropolitan areas with a large proportion of coronavirus infections will not reopen.

In the last couple of weeks, the department has had to reconcile opposing views from unions, parents, civil rights organisations, and the public about the reopening of schools.

The availability and on-time delivery of personal protective gear (PPE), and the provision of water, and sanitation facilities have been at the centre of discussions about the readiness of schools to reopen their doors to learners,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.