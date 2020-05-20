South Africa: It's Final - Schools Will Reopen On 1 June for Grades 7 and 12

analysis

After weeks of leaving the public on tenterhooks about the reopening of schools, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced 1 June as the definite date for grades 7 and 12 to return to school.

"The National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of June 1, 2020. Independent and public ordinary schools will open, including in metropolitan areas.

"We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course," Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said during a media briefing on Tuesday 19 May.

Motshekga said small schools are ones with not more than 125 pupils.

Motshekga dismissed as "misinformation" reports from Sunday newspapers and other news outlets that claimed schools in metropolitan areas with a large proportion of coronavirus infections will not reopen.

In the last couple of weeks, the department has had to reconcile opposing views from unions, parents, civil rights organisations, and the public about the reopening of schools.

The availability and on-time delivery of personal protective gear (PPE), and the provision of water, and sanitation facilities have been at the centre of discussions about the readiness of schools to reopen their doors to learners,...