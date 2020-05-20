South Africa: Metro Cops Arrest 8, Seize Drugs Worth R4 Million in Kempton Park Sting Operation

Eight undocumented Nigerian nationals were arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Tuesday and drugs worth nearly R4 million were confiscated.

The arrests follow a crime-prevention operation by the EMPD K9 and North Task Team units in the Kempton Park area, said EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

A variety of illicit substances were confiscated and eight people apprehended between 05:00 and 15:00 on Tuesday.

They were allegedly caught with Mandrax tablets, crystal meth (tik), dagga, heroin and khat valued at R3 790 000, as well as R3 600 in cash.

The eight suspects have been detained at the Kempton Park police station on charges of possession of and dealing in illicit substances.

They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24