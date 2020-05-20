Kenyans to Pay Sh200 Monthly to Housing Fund

20 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Boniface Otieno

Kenyans will pay Sh200 per month to the National Housing Development Fund, according to new proposed regulations published by the State.

The amendments are contained in the National Housing Development Fund Regulations 2020. The regulations are set to be tabled before Parliament for adoption.

Under the new regulations, salaried workers will not be forced to contribute 1.5 per cent of their gross salary as housing levy as was earlier proposed.

"Every member shall contribute a minimum of two hundred shillings per month to the National Housing Development Fund and the contributions shall be immediately credited to the member's individual account as provided for under regulation 9," the regulations proposed by the Ministry of Housing read in part.

DEPENDANTS

They further state that a deceased member's contribution shall be paid to the dependants.

The deceased member's contribution payable will also be equal in value to the member's National Housing Development Fund Account and interest accrued, according to the proposed regulations.

"Subject to any other written law, a benefit payable by the National Housing Development Fund upon the death of a member shall not form part of the assets in the estate of a member," says the proposed regulations.

The new changes come barely a few months after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Housing to make the necessary changes to the Housing Fund Levy and table them before Parliament for adoption.

The levy was a key plank of the President's ambitious 'Big Four Agenda' to provide 500,000 affordable houses by 2022, but court cases stalled its implementation.

Under the Finance Act 2018, workers were supposed to contribute 1.5 per cent of their basic salary monthly - provided the total contributions did not exceed Sh5,000 - to the National Housing Development Fund. Employers were to match each worker's contribution.

SALARIED KENYANS

They were required to deduct and remit the levy by the 9th of each succeeding month effective May 9.

The 1.5 per cent levy on salaries was expected to generate about Sh57 billion a year, from about 2.5 million salaried Kenyans, with additional revenue expected to come from voluntary contributors, who will be putting in a minimum of Sh200 into the fund per month.

The deductions were, however, opposed by several agencies, including the Federation of Kenya Employer (FKE).

FKE maintained that imposition of the mandatory levy on companies and workers would lead to more pressure on employers and result in difficulties in negotiations, leading to job cuts.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.