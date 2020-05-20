Kenya: Onion Prices Rise Sharply as Supply From Tanzania Falls

20 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Irene Mugo

Households in Nyeri have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy onions as prices rise sharply due to a biting shortage.

The price of a kilogramme of onion has shot up by 86 per cent, selling at Sh150 up from Sh80 last month.

The new price has been caused by a shortage of supply from Tanzania which normally floods the markets with its high-grade onions.

Traders are now being forced to rely on local crop that is selling at a wholesale price of Sh100 per kilo.

GOOD PROFIT

"At a time like now we are usually selling the Tanzanian onions which flood the market and earn us good profit but with the closure of boarders and limited movement, we are relying on what is locally produced," said Mr Cyrus Gichuki, a trader at the Nyeri open air market.

Though Nyeri's Kieni Constituency is a top onion producer, traders the county often prefer importing onions, saying they are cheaper.

"The imported onions are cheaper, sold in bulk unlike the local ones that are weighed in kilos," added Mr Gichuki. He said that the local farmers sell their onions before they are mature, making them tom perish faster.

PEAS

The traders, who were also importing peas from Tanzania, have increased their price of by 25 per cent, from Sh80 to Sh100 per kilo, in the last three weeks.

"We are expecting prices to continue going up since a majority of the items we sold came from Tanzania," said Mr Charles Kiama, a trader, adding that prices of oranges have shot up from Sh80 per kilo to Sh100.

Farmers on the other hand have explained that they are forced to sell their onions at high prices to avoid making loses.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

"While our neighbours enjoy support from the government which reduces their cost of production, I have invested heavily in cultivating and harvesting the onions and buying farm inputs just to produce a bulb of onion," said Mr Warui Kahinga, a farmer in Kiawara.

They now want the government to cushion them from being pushed out of the market.

Potato prices have shot up by 30 per cent with a 17kg bucket of the commodity selling at Sh650 up from Sh500.

However, with increased rainfall being experienced in the country, there is availability of vegetables such as green collards, spinach, cabbage, courgettes and carrots.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.