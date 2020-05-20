Kenya: Drunk Police Officer Blocks and Assaults DCI Counterpart in Road Rage

20 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A drunk policeman driving a car attached to Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung'aro on Sunday night assaulted a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer.

Police constable John Paul Ichodosa, who is attached to the Kenya Police Service's Dog Unit, was driving a Mitsubishi saloon (reg no GKB 488C) when he blocked and assaulted Corporal Joseph Gitake of Makadara DCI offices along Langata road.

THE ATTACK

Mung'aro's official driver is Corporal Emmanuel Mataza of VIP Protection and it remains unclear how Ichodosa was using his car.

Constable Ichodosa had flag-stopped Gitake before blocking him near Southlands Estate with the vehicle then descended on him with kicks and blows.

The detective was injured in the attack before the commotion attracted other officers on patrol who restrained and arrested the assailant.

THE CHARGES

The car which the suspect was driving was impounded and driven to Langata Police Station where it is being held.

Police have lined up four charges against Constable Ichodosa, including assault, breaching curfew order, causing obstruction on public road and driving a government vehicle without permit.

But a senior officer in Langata Sub County who declined to be named said the matter had been handled internally.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.