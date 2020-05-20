Kenya: Three Men Slaughter and Consume Dog Meat, Sell Some to Unsuspecting Villagers

20 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Three middle-aged men from Mbiruni village in Maara constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County have reportedly eaten dog meat and sold some to unsuspecting villagers.

The three were seen slaughtering the dog belonging to one of them, Michael Mwirigi, and dumping the skin, intestines and paws in a nearby stream.

SLAUGHTERED

Mr Benson Nyaga Kangori said he found the three men skinning the animal near his farm and when he shouted at them they fled towards the stream where the skin and intestines were later found.

"I was informed of the three men slaughtering the animal in my farm by my daughter who was picking peas and when I went there, they left towards the stream," said Mr Kangori.

Speaking to journalists, Ms Kagendo Njeru, who is a member of Nyumba Kumi, and Mr Anderson Marangu, a village elder, said after receiving the information they visited Mwirigi and found some blood stains.

They said the young man told them that he called his friends who helped him kill the dog because it had been eating chicken belonging to villagers.

DOG MEAT

He however denied that he slaughtered and cooked the meat but said that he later heard that the dog skinned and eaten by some unknown people.

However, Mr James Mutegi, an area resident, told journalists that Mwirigi confessed to eating the dog meat, arguing that it was his 'goat' that he had reared.

"He confirmed to us eating the meat and said he would consume the remaining pieces," said Mr Mutegi.

He said the other two men are commonly known to the locals as Bare and Nkonyori.

Contacted by the media, Mwirigi said he hacked the dog to death with the help of his friends but did not eat the meat.

HUNGER

"I am surprised to hear that the dog was latter slaughtered and some meat sold to villagers," said Mr Mwirigi.

Locals have blamed illicit brew consumption and bhang smoking to the deteriorating behaviour of youths.

Last September in Karimba village in the same constituency a certain John Munene slaughtered his dog and cooked it for a meal complaining of starvation.

Questioned, Mr Munene claimed that he opted to slaughter his only dog due to hunger saying that he had gone for three days without food and was ashamed of always knocking doors on his neighbours' doors to beg for food.

Munene was arrested but later released following intervention by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who further directed the county's criminal investigations boss to make sure the man gets adequate food.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.