South Africa: Two More EP Kings Officials Resign Amid Corruption Investigation

The scandal engulfing Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials accused of trying to defraud the union of close to half-a-million rand claimed two more casualties after John Scheepers and Angelo Peters resigned.

EP confirmed in statement that they had accepted the resignations of their club affairs manager, Scheepers, and club affairs administrator, Peters on Wednesday.

On Monday, EP deputy president Bantwini Matika resigned following a report in Afrikaans Sunday weekly Rapport that he, vice president Eldridge "Chico" Februarie and Scheepers were being investigated by the province for attempting to defraud the union.

In the newspaper report, the trio are alleged to have falsified invoices amounting to over R450 000. Retired Justice Lex Mpati had been appointed to investigate the matter.

In December last year Matika was removed from the Southern Kings board after his comments that potential Kings consultant Nick Mallett was "racist" had allegedly cost the franchise commercial sponsorships. Mallett withdrew his consultancy with the Kings.

In a letter signed by Kings chairperson Loyiso Dotwana, dated 6 May 2020, directed to EP president Andre Rademan, the franchise also accused Matika's involvement in the board as a hindrance to their application for Eastern Cape government funding.

The letter read: "During October 2019, an application for funding was submitted to the provincial government of the Eastern Cape. In November it was brought to the attention of Kings management by the Eastern Cape government that Mr Matika, as a government employee, was not allowed to serve as a director of a company that receives government funding. The Kings were advised that either Matika leaves the board or funding cannot be approved."

A motion to remove Matika from the Kings board was passed on 19 December last year. This latest saga is part of an ongoing boardroom war between Kings equity partners the Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World and the EPRU.

Attempts to reach Scheepers telephonically failed. Matika told Sport24 on Monday that he could not comment on the matter as it was sub judice .

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24