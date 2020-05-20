Kenya: Kimunya, 3 Others Acquited in Sh60 Million Land Fraud Case

20 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Minister Amos Kimunya has been acquitted in a Sh60 million land transfer case.

The case had been instituted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, EACC against the Kipipiri legislator and three others among them a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, all accused of illegally disposing off public property worth Sh60 million.

In his ruling, trial magistrate Alex Kombo found that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against the accused.

The Magistrate ruled that the investigating officer had failed to avail crucial witnesses to prove how the 25 acre-piece of land in Nyandarua was transferred to a firm identified as Midlands Ltd.

Kimunya had been accused of failing to "protect public property" and failing to disclose that he was one of the directors at Midlands Ltd.

Court documents state that the transfer was done on February 6, 2006.

The magistrate ruled, "there were several gaps in the investigations leading to the collapsing of the case "due to lack of evidence."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.