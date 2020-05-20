South Africa: SA Crew Members Still Trapped in Limbo On 'Clean' Cruise Ships

analysis

Like the legendary Flying Dutchman, cruise liners Koningsdam, Grand Princess and many others have been off the western coast of America for over two months, doomed to sail the oceans forever - or so it seems to their crews, desperate to get home.

Stigmatised as hot breeding grounds for the coronavirus, no one wants to let the cruise ships berth and allow the passengers to disembark.

About 160 South Africans are among the crew on board the Koningsdam, which was, finally, to enter the Mexican port of Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday 20 May. Thirty-seven of the South Africans had transhipped from the Grand Princess at the weekend, ready to make a final push to dock and fly home. They have been at sea since February.

US authorities had refused to allow them to make land, apparently fearful that they were incubators of the coronavirus. Cruise ships became stigmatised after a huge outbreak on board the Grand Princess's sister ship, the Diamond Princess, off Japan early in February when more than 700 people on board were infected. For weeks, that ship was the site of the largest outbreak outside China, where the coronavirus originated.

The South Africans on the Koningsdam are...