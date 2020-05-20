Malawi: Save the Children Serves M'mbelwa District Council in COVID-19 Fight

Mzimba — Save the Children International (SCI) has donated assorted items to M'mbelwa District Council to enhance the district's fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The items include 35 push bicycles, handsanitisers, chlorine, water buckets and face masks.

Speaking after the handover ceremony recently at Mzimba District Hospital, Save the Children Director of Operations, Frank Mwafulirwa, said the organisation wanted to complement the district's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

He said his organisation was also supporting Phalombe, Mwanza, Neno and Ntcheu in a similar way.

"As Save the Children, we wanted to complement efforts in COVID-19 fight, specifically in areas of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and community mobilisation," said Mwafulirwa.

He then commended World Bicycle Relief for the donation of 100 bicycles which will be distributed to Ntcheu, Phalombe and Mzimba.

"The bicycles will actually solve mobility problems that community health workers like Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) and Child Protection workers find in their course of work," he said.

In his remarks, Mzimba District Director for Health and Social Services (DHSS), Lumbani Munthali said the gesture was timely, saying the fight against COVID-19 was becoming tougher.

"A special mention should go to Save the Children for the unwavering support rendered to Mzimba Hospital as the fight against COVID-19 rages on," said Munthali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said besides the MK65million government gave to M'mbelwa District Council for the cause, partners have also supported the district with capacity building for health workers and volunteers.

Other partners have also provided the district with various medical equipment.

"I would like to applaud other partners as well for the support rendered to us as we continue working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," said Munthali.

He confirmed that the district is yet to register a COVID-19 case.

"Mzimba District Hospital has not yet registered any case of COVID-19 since April 2 when the country reported its first three cases," he said.

The Health official explained that all health centres in the district were strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures including monitoring of patients as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on behalf of Mzimba District Commissioner, Thomas Mwafongo called on both community health workers and child protection workers to utilise the donation for its intended purposes.

"The bicycles that we are witnessing today should be used towards achieving the main objective as we all fight the spread of Coronavirus," said Mwafongo, adding that anyone found abusing the materials would be disciplined.