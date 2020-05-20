Zimbabwe: Dairibord Kickstarts Handover of Zwl$3 Million Worth of Beverages in Hospitals

20 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Faith Zvorufura

Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited (DZL) has kick-started the distribution of an assortment of beverages and other nutritional products worth ZW$3 million to the country's major hospitals as part of its contribution in the fight against COVID 19.

Over the last week, Dairibord handed more than 3 500 cases and tubes of lacto, pfuko mahewu, yoghurt, yoggie, cascade and Inyanga tea in different quantities to Sally Mugabe, Parirenyatwa, Marondera and Wilkins Hospitals.

The health institutions each received part of their total consignment of the variety of these products valued at ZW$1 086 780.

Dairibord Marketing Director Tracey Mutaviri said seven (7) more hospitals namely Mpilo; Ekusileni, Masvingo; Gweru; Mutare; Nyanga and Chipinge were due to receive their shares in the coming weeks bringing the total donation of products to ZW$3 million. Another ZW$1 million in cash was donated to the National Covid Task Force's logistical planning bringing the total Covid 19 donation by Dairibord to ZW$4million which was unveiled at a ceremony in April.

Mutaviri said Dairbord saw it fit to assist hospitals with these products given the prevailing economic challenges coupled with the emergence of Covid 19 for which nutritious food and beverages are one of the best contributors to a speedy recovery thereby freeing space for new patients.

"Being the home of nutritional beverages, we at Dairibord saw it fit to rise to the national challenge in response to this health crisis triggered by the merciless Covid 19. We hope that this contribution will contribute to the speedy recovery of patients as their nutrition will be boosted," said Mutaviri.

Sally Mugabe Director of Operations Mr Peter Fanuel Gwata and Parirenyatwa Edison Mundenda received the products on behalf of the 2 institutions. Mashonaland East Director Provincial Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet Cde Muchemwa Mugwisi received the goods for Marondera Hospital while Mrs Rebecca Hwamirida from Harare Provincial Administrator's Office received the goods on behalf of Wilkins Hospital.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.