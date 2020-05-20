Malawi: Suspected Thief Burnt to Death in Nsanje

Nsanje — An angry mob in Nsanje has burnt to death a suspected thief, a development the district's Police have confirmed.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Agnes Zalakoma identified the deceased as Paul Tchale Nyamphoka from Mpambachulu Village in Traditional Authority Nyachikadza in the district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday, Zalakoma said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Faindi Village in Nyachikadza's area.

"It is alleged that Zonse Jimu was together with his wife sleeping when he suddenly noticed light in the house," Zalakoma said.

She said upon seeing this, Jimu decided to find out and in the process, he met an alleged thief whom he immediately identified as Nyamphoka.

The police spokesperson further explained that Nyamphoka attacked Jimu who shouted for help. The angry villagers then came out, apprehended, assaulted and burnt the suspect to death.

"The victim was immediately taken to Ndamera Health Centre for medical examination and treatment.

"The matter was then reported police. The police, accompanied by the medical personnel visited the scene and confirmed death of the suspected thief as due to severe burns," said Zalakoma.

She further said enquiries are in progress to trace people who killed Nyamphoka in mob justice.

In a related development, police are also hunting for unknown criminals who stole 13 cattle in the early hours of Sunday at Bilitinyu Village in the district.

The law enforcers foiled the theft of cattle as two men who were driving the herd ran away leaving the cattle behind.

Police recovered the livestock and took them to Traditional Authority Ndamera before it was discovered the cattle were stolen from Alex Msunje Thole of Bilitinyu Village in the area.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the rustlers.